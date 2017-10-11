Cheapo Weekend for Oct 14-15: Lights, Festivals and Super Natural Cats

Make sure you never miss a freebie! Sign up for our weekly events newsletter.

Oeshiki Festival at Ikegami Honmonji Temple (Oct 11-13): This is a Buddhist festival featuring 10,000 sacred lanterns carried from Ikegami Station to Honmonji Temple to commemorate the death of Nichiren—a revered Buddhist teacher who lived many centuries ago. Hundreds of thousands of people attend the festival each year.

Narita Fireworks Festival (Oct 14): Beloved for its inconveniently placed airport, Narita also has an annual claim to fame—a tremendous fireworks display showing off it’s award-winning sky designs. The show starts at 7 pm, so arrive early to get your hands (well, really your tush) on a good spot for viewing.

