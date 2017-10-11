Cheapo Weekend for Oct 14-15: Lights, Festivals and Super Natural Cats

|
Source: Tokyo Cheapo
Narita Fireworks Festival (Oct 14): Beloved for its inconveniently placed airport, Narita also has an annual claim to fame—a tremendous fireworks display showing off it’s award-winning sky designs. The show starts at 7 pm, so arrive early to get your hands (well, really your tush) on a good spot for viewing.
