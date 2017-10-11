Not Knowing Is the Fun Part

Source: Manga Therapy A co-worker at my current job asked the one question that makes me go “Oh no, what do I say?” it’s “what anime/manga series do you recommend?” I told her that I don’t watch that much anime as I used, so I decided to give my manga suggestions. I told her to check out My Hero Academia, Golden Kamuy, Complex Age, & My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness for now. I also mentioned Shuzo Oshimi material too. It was funny because I went through deep pauses to the point that my co-worker told me not to stress myself over it. As much I write about manga, I realized that I’m a bit out of the game due to various interests taking my time. Why couldn’t I say series like The Promised Neverland or Tokyo Tarareba Girls? Why didn’t I just ask what kind of series did she like in the 1st place? I felt like I wasn’t a true expert on the matter. I feel at this point I’m more knowledgeable about psychology than manga. I mean, does keeping up with mostly popular series mean I’m a manga expert? Some people (like my co-worker) might say yes. However, I don’t think so as my priorities have changed. I’m not sure if I want to invest in long shonen series as much as I used to. I used to follow The Seven Deadly Sins and then I just stopped because I was tired of seeing near-constant battles. Yet the irony is that I don’t mind enjoying battles in series like Tokyo Ghoul:re. But maybe that’s okay. A lot of fans sometimes don’t know where to look (even when it comes the popular stuff!). I may not be a true expert of manga, but I know I serve an important role as someone who knows about …continue reading