SUMO 101 – Learn the Basics of Sumo Wrestling

Source: LearnJapanese123 Sumo is one of the national sports of Japan and is steeped in history and tradition. The wrestlers (Rikishi or Sekitori) live a stringent lifestyle and participate in the sport all year long with no off-season. History The sport has a long history dating back 1,500 years. Ancient wall paintings have depicted sumo as part of agricultural rituals for the gods to bring them bountiful crops. There were even stories of sumo being held in Imperial court ceremonies during the 7th and 8th centuries. It wasn’t until 1909 that sumo was recognized as a national sport and today enjoys enormous popularity as professional entertainment. Sumo Stables Each sumo wrestler must join a stable (Heya) where they will live, eat, and train throughout their professional career. Each heya has about 15 rikishi and there is a hierarchy where the lowest ranked wrestlers perform the tasks of cooking and chores for the higher-ranked wrestlers. Diet The rikishi start every day with practice without having breakfast and will not eat until lunchtime. They will have a meal of chanko-nabe, a rich and nutritious high-calorie stew composed of tofu, cabbage, and bean sprouts mixed with seafood, chicken, pork, or beef accompanied with large portions of rice and many side dishes. They consume a large quantity of food before taking a nap immediately in order to achieve weight gain. Photo Credit: https://www.kapou-yoshiba.jp Appearance The wrestlers wear a thick belt of about 30 feet in length wrapped around their body called a mawashi when they are either practicing or competing. During practices, the mawashi the wrestlers use is made of canvas but higher ranked wrestlers use a silk mawashi for competition. They can wear these belts either tight or loose depending on their level of comfort and how much of an advantage it may give them when wrestling. Any time the rikishi leaves the stable, …continue reading