5 Spots For Boozy Weekend Brunches In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com So, whether celebrating someone’s birthday or just looking for a place to catch up with friends over good food and a couple of midday drinks, these five spots in Tokyo guarantee you a pleasant weekend outing. Mercer Brunch Starting off our list in stylish Ginza is Mercer Brunch, a restaurant that advertises itself as a New York-style brunch specialty store. Perfect for weekend birthday celebrations or special occasions, champagne brunches and outdoor terrace seating are available from April until the end of October during weekends and on public holidays. The restaurant’s specialty is French toast and the regular brunch menu starts at ¥1,700 per person to include 11 French toast variations such as salmon and eggs or vegetables and pork confit. Champagne starts from ¥1,100 per glass or a Mimosa cocktail will set you back ¥1,200. Where: Kirarutoginsa 4F, 1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

When: From 10 am to 5 pm, champagne plan available weekends only.

Cost: Regular brunch menu from ¥1,700, champagne brunch plan ¥4,600 per person. Ruby Jack’s Steakhouse & Bar At Ruby Jack’s Steakhouse & Bar in Roppongi, a special weekend brunch menu is popular with expats in Tokyo. It’s a little pricey but for ¥10,000 you can put the ‘booze’ into boozy weekend brunches with the 90-minutes all-you-can-drink package to include free-flowing champagne, red and white wine, the classic brunchtime Bloody Mary cocktails, spirits and beer. Main courses are primarily meat-centric, with options such as Prime Rib Roast and Steak and Eggs available. For those not looking to go all out at breakfast time, a cheaper plan is available to include a glass of champagne only, or you can opt for the brunch set which includes a starter, main course and tea …continue reading