Clothes washing and ironing in Japan

|
I discovered this survey following some Japan visitor mentioning that everyone seemed neatly turned out, but retorted that ironing seems infrequent, and most of the well-ironed clothes are likely from the dry cleaner’s. So I did a quick Google search for data to back up my supposition, and found this survey from Sankei Living and P&G into clothes washing and ironing.
The survey also mentioned that in 2016 people did on average 6.4 washes per week, down from 8.6 in 2011, but in the same period the weight of clothes per load increased from 2.6 kg to 3.1 kg per load, so a weekly total of 22.4 kg in 2011 to 19.8 kg in 2016.
We do a washing every day, but my wife never irons, and I do a couple of shirts and a pair of trousers once every week. My mother always ironed, right down to socks and underpants, though.
Here’s a typical washing day scene in a Japanese flat:
Research results
Q1: How do you want to change how often you wash clothes? (Sample size=800)
|Current frequency is fine
|43.9%
|Want to decrease
|54.9%
|Want to increase
|1.3%
Q2: Do you know that if you leave clothes unwashing dirt becomes harder to remove? (Sample size=800)
Q3: How do you want to change how often you iron clothes? (Sample size=800)
|Current frequency is fine
|38.0%
|Want to decrease
|60.6%
|Want to increase
|1.4%
Q4: How often do you iron clothes? (Sample size=800)
|
|Twice or more per week
|Once a week
|Once, twice a month
|Less than that
|Never
|Full-time workers
N=196
|22.4%
|25.0%
|14.3%
|25.5%
|12.8%
|Part-time workers
N=302
|34.5%
|25.8%
|17.5%
|16.2%
|6.0%
|Housewives
N=266
|35.0%
|24.4%
|12.0%
|18.4%
|10.2%
Q5: What stresses you regarding washing clothes? (Sample size=800, multiple answer)
|
|Washing
|Drying
|Folding
|Full-time workers
N=196
|11.2%
|28.6%
|35.7%
|Part-time workers
N=302
|9.9%
|19.9%
|32.5%
|Housewives
N=266
|7.5%
|12.0%
|28.6%
Q6: Compared to five years ago, how much more efficient have you become? (Sample size=800)
Q6A: Ironing
|Much less
|3.9%
|A little less
|11.9%
|About the same
|65.4%
|A little more
|14.1%
|Much more
|4.8%
Q6B: Vacuuming
|Much less
|2.9%
|A little less
|16.1%
|About the same
|51.9%
|A little more
|24.1%
|Much more
|5.0%
Q6C: Clothes washing
|Much less
|2.1%
|A little less
|9.4%
|About the same
|54.1%
|A little more
|29.0%
|Much more
|5.4%
Q6D: Dish washing