Halloween Party with horror movie!

What will you be this Halloween!?

We’ll not force to dress up costume this year.

However, if you’ll come with costume or makeup, we’ll discount the fee!

Scary one? Or Pretty one?

Looking forward to seeing your great costume!

◆Description◆

・Horror movie 18:15~

・Serve Halloween party food, snacks and sweets!!

Also provide some drinks but quantities are limited.

(Please bring own drinks)

Also, you can buy drinks at the party place!

・VR horror game experience in the event!

◆Time◆

・Join from the movie time : 18:00~

・Join from the party time : 20:00~

◆Fee◆

2,000 yen (If you’ll dress up, we’ll discount you 500 yen!!)

…continue reading