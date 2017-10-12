How the Islamic State spins the Marawi narrative

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Jasminder Singh and Muhammad Haziq Bin Jani, RSIS Undeterred by its military setbacks in Marawi, the so-called Islamic State (IS) is now calling for a war of liberation and propagating an anti-Christian and anti-government narrative for continuing violence inside and outside Mindanao. Regional governments and the international community should be involved in not only counter-terrorism efforts but also in the reconstruction of Marawi. Government soldiers takes a break in front of a damaged building in Sultan Omar Dianalan boulevard at Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines, 13 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-400×252.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-600×378.jpg” title=”Government soldiers takes a break in front of a damaged building in Sultan Omar Dianalan boulevard at Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines, 13 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-400×252.jpg” alt=”Government soldiers takes a break in front of a damaged building in Sultan Omar Dianalan boulevard at Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines, 13 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco).” width=”400″ height=”252″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-400×252.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-150×95.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-768×484.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-600×378.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-300×189.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-100×63.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DMUG-1-500×315.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> In August 2017, IS released three propaganda videos in relation to the ongoing battle in Marawi, and a fighting speech by a Syrian IS terrorist encouraging Muslims in Southeast Asia to engage in a war to ‘liberate’ their towns and cities from existing governments and political systems. Terrorism in the Philippines is framed as a war between Muslims and the coalition of Christians, secularists and modernists. The establishment of Sharia law is used as a rallying call for support for the IS terrorist group, and to determine which lands are ‘occupied’. As it did in the Middle East, IS is retelling the history of the Philippines which was colonised by Spain and the United States, weaving extant jihadist ideology from the days of Al Qaeda into the …continue reading