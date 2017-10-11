I Think I Can, I Know I Can’t

Source: Temple University Japan I live about 30 minutes away from Chicago. I love to go to the city but I hate the city traffic. Most of the time, I take the train. By now, I’m fairly familiar with the CTA and Metra. Trains in Japan are a whole different beast. Rules are completely different. No one really talks on the train. Those who do talk, talk pretty quietly to their friend who’s next to them. Most people will be on their phones. This fact is not just restricted to the younger generation. I’ve seen many middle-aged people playing what looks like Candy Crush on their phones. The single-minded focus that people can have on their phones in the trains can be kind of astonishing. You quickly learn that the commute to school is the prefect time to get that reading done. Try not to eat on the train. I have seen Japanese people break this rule, but I would try not to in general. I mean, if you’re going to faint from hunger, by all means. Food can be messy and trains in Japan, unlike most of the ones in America, are kept clean. Personally, I feel horrible when I make a mess in a practically spotless room. Also, it’s an enclosed space. Food can stink up a room, so be considerate of your fellow passengers. I don’t think drinks are problem (as far as I’ve noticed), but I would not recommend if you’re standing. Which most of the times in Japan, you will be. Keep your things out of the way. This way, people have space to sit or stand. When you have a seat, keep your bag on your lap or in the compartment above the seats. While standing, keep your bag tucked between your feet or slide it in a compartment, if they’re …continue reading