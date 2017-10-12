Japanese Film Festival 2017, Starring Regional Japan

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is one of the largest celebrations of Japanese cinema in the world, and it’s coming to Australia from October 6 to December 3 across all states. Audiences will be treated to a full gamut of storytelling from drama, comedy, mystery to anime. Cinephiles rejoice, the festival will also feature a ‘Classics Program’ bringing some of Japan’s most iconic films to the big screen in 35mm glory. Many of this year’s films have been set in spectacular locations in regional Japan. These distinct regions are characters themselves, each possessing a unique blend of charm, flavour and personality. Here are 5 must-see films at this year’s ‘Main Program’ and the regions that play backdrop to them. Mumon: The Land of Stealth Mumon: the Land of Stealth Location: Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney

This year's festival opener is full of explosive action and razor sharp comedy. Dive head first into the battle between Iga's deadliest ninja and rival samurai forces. Director Yoshihiro Nakamura delivers a period flick that oozes with style and pop aesthetics, featuring a star-studded cast including Satoshi Ohno (of J-pop group Arashi).



Located in Mie Prefecture, Iga city is a haven for ninja fans. It is the home of ninjutsu (art of ninja) and even has its own dedicated Ninja Museum.



Located in Mie Prefecture, Iga city is a haven for ninja fans. It is the home of ninjutsu (art of ninja) and even has its own dedicated Ninja Museum.

Discover Iga: Website

Life and Death on the Shore Life and Death on the Shore Location: Melbourne and Sydney

Screenings and bookings: Website

Who can resist a tale of forbidden romance? Life and Death on the Shore is a bittersweet love story between a teacher and a navy captain set against the backdrop of Kakeromajima in the Amami Islands during the tail end of World War II. Situated …continue reading