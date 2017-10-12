Japan’s biggest coffee shop chain, Doutor goes upmarket with new “farm” branch in Tokyo

Source: Trends in Japan In the varied and colorful world of Japanese coffee, consumers today can opt for canned coffee from a vending machine, a cheap cup of regular joe from the 7-Eleven, something more expensive from Starbucks, a lovingly brewed siphon coffee roast in a vintage (but smoky) kissaten, or an arguably over-priced cup prepared by perfectionist baristas at a foreign-style third-wave coffee shops. Doutor is the most ubiquitous and basic coffee shop chain in Japan. Along with the likes of Caffé Veloce, Doutor occupies the unglamorous lower end of the market, similar to the diner-style fare served by “family restaurant” chains. Almost anyone will visit Doutor, but it’s not associated with quality or relaxation. The largest chain in Japan is not content with its reputation, as we can see from its latest venture: Doutor Coffee Farm, which opened on October 11th. Located in Kamata in Setagaya ward, west Tokyo, the “farm” is meant to feel like a coffee plantation owner’s mansion. There is also a terrace and park area so patrons with dogs and children will be able to visit. It offers more expensive roasts alongside a range of dishes, craft beer and desserts that are clearly aimed at a more metropolitan, chic demographic that wants gourmet food. That being said, the prices of the main dishes only just about exceed ¥1,000, so this is not quite a jump into the luxury market just yet. It isn’t the first time the Doutor has looked enviously at the third-wave coffee boom and the success of Starbuck’s in Japan, which has led to designer branches …continue reading