MORE FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK

This is Jessica Wang from New York. She wears a fur gilet and sweater

both by MSGM, black lurex trousers and silver boots from Topshop,

glasses by Chloe with a bag by Stee.

Here is the latest from the Footsie Index

Swing time in Paris

All images featured in this blog belong to and are shot by

Pat Lyttle JSTREETSTYLE of