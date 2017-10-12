That’s What She Said: Tokyo’s All-female Charity Comedy Night

Comedy in Tokyo is like comedy everywhere: lots of men, not so many women, and lots of jokes about penises. There’s one group out to change this though, and they’re doing it with a winning line-up, a charity auction and plenty of laughs along the way.

Started by Dita von Kinklestein earlier this year, That’s What She Said has already held two fantastically successful nights in Shimokitazawa, raising money for Zenkoku Josei Shelter Network NPO. The shows have a great line-up of female comedians, with spots for first-timers and an unusual avant-garde auction to top things off, making it a fresh experience every time. With the third show coming up on October 20th, we spoke to Dita about how the show got started, what impac

