Tokyo apartment sale prices increase for 60th consecutive month

Source: japanpropertycentral.com According to REINS, 3,222 second-hand apartments were sold across greater Tokyo in September, up 42.3% from the previous month and up 2.3% from last year. The average sale price was 32,260,000 Yen, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 3.2% from last year. The average price per square meter was 506,700 Yen, up 0.3% from the previous month and up 3.3% from last year. This is the 57th month in a row to record a year-on-year increase in sale prices. The average building age was 21.02 years. In the Tokyo metropolitan area, 1,686 second-hand apartments were sold, up 47.6% from the previous month and up 2.1% from last year. The average sale price was 39,500,000 Yen, down 2.1% from the previous month but up 3.0% from last year. The average price per square meter was 670,100 Yen, down 2.1% from the previous month but up 3.5% from last year. This is the 60th month in a row to record a year-on-year increase in sale prices. The average building age was 19.69 years. Central Tokyo’s 3 wards In central Tokyo’s 3 wards of Chiyoda, Chuo and Minato, 204 second-hand apartments were sold, up 36.0% from the previous month and up 7.4% from last year. This is the 13th month in a row to record a year-on-year increase in transactions and is the highest number of reported transactions for the month of September since record-keeping began in 2008. The number of new listings was down for the 11th month in a row with 1,221 apartments listed for sale in September, down 10.5% from last year. The average sale price was 61,740,000 Yen, down 5.3% from the …continue reading