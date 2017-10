Source: japan-attractions.jp Udon Expo is the first food event in Yuzawa, and it was started in 2011. It aims to make cooperation with areas where udon is famous through food culture of udon. 22 kinds of udon made in various regions in Japan are served at the event. There are also some events such as music and sale for regional goodies. You can taste udon sweets! Enjoy eating various udon. It may help to heal Japan. …continue reading