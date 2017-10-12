Uji City Walking Routes

Source: JapanVisitor Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto Uji is also the setting for the 10 last chapters of the Genji Monogatari (The Tale of Genji), one of Japan’s earliest novels, written by Murasaki-shikibu in the Heian Period (794-1185). There are two especially fine walking routes in the city that offer the visitor a chance to experience Uji’s history and charm. Ajirogi-no-michi This path runs along the south side of the Uji River. The name of the path comes from the name of an old method for catching fish that was used in this area. The path passes right by the large pond that reflects the exotic image of Byodo-in Temple (which you can see through gaps in the hedge), the Uji Tourist Information Center, and a traditional Japanese style tea room run by the city called Taiho-an. All along the path the visitor will find wonderful places to relax and take in the lush and almost timeless scene around them. By crossing a bridge and then another on the other side of a small island one can cross the river and start walking along the Sawarabi-no-michi. Sawarabi-no-michi The name of this path already existed when the Genji Monogatari was written long, long ago. Sawarabi are the edible shoots of the bracken fern (fiddleheads in English). The flagstone path leads along the river to the base of the hills that border the northern edge of the river. Along the path, the visitor will find Ujigami Shrine (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and the Tale of Genji Museum. The air is very fresh here, and all around are large trees, bushes and flowers. Near Ujigami Shrine there is a monument to the Genji Monogatari, where visitors often take pictures. Agata Festival The Agata Festival is the most important annual festival held at Agata Shrine (Tel: 0774 21 3014). …continue reading