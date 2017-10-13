GPIF to help develop yardsticks for measuring…not a lot so far

In a press release issued yesterday, in Japanese only, the Government Pension Investment Fund announced that it and the World Bank will research what new yardsticks — ratings, benchmarks, guidelines and so on — are needed to help investors pursue ESG strategies via bonds.

This is presumably investors in foreign bonds since the Japanese fixed income market consists almost entirely of government debt and the number of corporate issuers is minuscule.

Neither of the institutions involved has yet mentioned the budget allocated for the work.

© 2017 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

…continue reading