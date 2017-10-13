How can China afford its science and technology goals?

Author: Tristan Kenderdine, Future Risk

China is at a historic economic juncture. Its urban-centric growth model has orphaned the rural population while the urban population struggles with incomes below OECD levels and housing, education and health costs above those in Europe.

Science and technology policy is also at a critical point, with China on the edge of a series of techno-industrial upgrades into super advanced industries, shifting its growth model into high-end value-added manufactures.

A man programs an iPal Companion Robot by Nanjing Avatar Mind Robot Technology at the 2017 World Robot conference in Beijing, China, 22 August 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter).

To achieve this, China is reconfiguring its science research funding bureaucracy. Projects that proliferated under the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP) are being streamlined into a new, simplified funding arrangement. This includes the previous umbrella programs of 973 (basic science research) and 863 (high technology research).

To spearhead the research and development (R&D) funding overhaul, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), which acts as a gatekeeper for funding and project coordination, upgraded and consolidated the National Key Technologies R&D Program. This is the first of the five major umbrella programs in national R&D reform. The consolidated institution supersedes the 863 and 973 programs, which had previously been scattered across …continue reading