North Korea necessitates a reassessment of Australia’s US intelligence bases

Author: Richard Tanter, Nautilus Institute

Just outside the central Australian city of Alice Springs lies the Joint Defence Facility Pine Gap — a huge and controversial US intelligence base. Again the debate is flaring over whether or not the costs of hosting the base — most relevant being its challenge to Australian foreign policy autonomy, as well as being a possible or even likely nuclear target — are outweighed by the benefits.

Apart from the multiple US–Soviet nuclear crises of 1983, there has probably never been a more important time for Australians to consider the immediate implications of hosting Pine Gap. In the event of war on the Korean peninsula, Pine Gap hardwires Australia into US military operations, whether Canberra likes it or not.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis hosts an honour cordon to welcome Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, 20 September 2017. (Photos: Reuters/Yuri Gripas).

The extraordinary transformations of Pine Gap in the last two decades — in its size, range of activities, technology, organisation and most importantly in its function and role — mean this hardwiring is both literal and metaphorical.

Three of Pine Gap’s surveillance systems are relevant to US …continue reading