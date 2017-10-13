Shinjuku plans to ban short-term accommodation on weekdays

Source: japanpropertycentral.com Tokyo’s Shinjuku district is finalizing plans that will impose stricter limitations on short-term accommodation in some residential zones. The city is currently in the process of seeking public comments that will help shape the final regulations. Under the proposal, properties located in exclusive residential zones cannot be let out to guests from Monday through Thursday, limiting the maximum allowable nights per year to 156, below the national government’s proposed limit of 180 nights per year. What are exclusive residential zones? Category I and II Exclusively Low-Rise Residential Zones

Category I and II Mid/High-Rise Oriented Residential Zones Shinjuku ward will also publish the names and contact numbers of hosts who register to provide minpaku-style accommodation. Hosts may also be required to provide 7 days advance notice to neighbors before starting an accommodation business. The Japanese government plans to introduce legislation in June 2018 that will allow homes and apartments to be rented out for short-stays. Hosts must meet a long list of requirements to become registered and will be limited to letting a property for a maximum of 180 days per year. Fines and penalties have also been bumped up to 1,000,000 Yen. Local governments have the power to impose even tighter rules, and many are currently in the process of drawing up additional regulations. Source: Shinjuku City Homepage, October 5, 2017. …continue reading