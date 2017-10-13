Tokyo Signs: Products Inspired by the Streets of Tokyo

Source: Spoon & Tamago If there’s one things that’s visually unique about Tokyo it’s the vibrant, rich and sometimes overstimulating skin of signs: store signs, street signs and traffic signs in a rainbow of colors. In fact, take Tokyo’s skin and apply it to any other city in the world and it will look like Tokyo. Tokyo Signs is a new brand of fashion that takes inspiration from the streets of Tokyo that’s “bursting with visual delights at every turn.” their homepage is an homage to the streets of Tokyo in that it almost feels like a stroll down some side street Tokyo Signs is the brainchild of Bento Graphics, a Tokyo-based design and web development studio that, in the interest of full disclosure, was responsible for Spoon & Tamago’s website renewal in 2014. “Our aim is to capture everything we encounter in the Japanese streetscape,” says the team. “Roadmarks, signage, advertising, traffic signs, storefronts, sign boards, neon lights, street art and everything in-between.” That visual database becomes a key reference point for graphics that are then cleverly incorporated into t-shirts, tote bags and other fashion items. Even their homepage is an homage to the streets of Tokyo in that it almost feels like a stroll down some side street. The t-shirts range between $29.50 – $41 while the tote bag is $34.50 and the leggings $39.95. New images and items will continue to get added and you can follow along (as well as submit your own shots of Tokyo signs) on their Instagram account. “From Shinjuku to Shibuya” leggings “Tokyo Bicycle” tee …continue reading …continue reading