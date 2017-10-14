Chinese student furore reveals Australia’s poor integration strategy

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Merriden Varrall, Lowy Institute Why does Australia encourage international — including Chinese — students to study within its borders? Australian universities are about teaching and learning, but they need to be properly resourced to do so, so one reason for encouraging foreign students is the funding they bring to Australian universities. Another more important aspect is the potential to enrich their appreciation for Australia’s way of life, its values and its ethics — which can ultimately enhance Australia’s soft power. University students walk on the campus of University of Sydney following a graduation ceremony in Sydney, Australia, 22 April 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-400×256.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-600×384.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-400×256.jpg” alt=”University students walk on the campus of University of Sydney following a graduation ceremony in Sydney, Australia, 22 April 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed).” width=”400″ height=”256″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-400×256.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-150×96.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-768×491.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-600×384.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-300×192.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-100×64.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX2B5JU-1-500×320.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> But the way Australia’s system currently functions — churning through thousands of international students each year — is not only missing an opportunity to improve how Australia is seen by the rest of the world, but in some cases is creating negative perceptions of Australia. Over the past few months, there has been considerable coverage in the Australian media on Chinese students in Australia. So far, with some exceptions, there has been more emphasis on ringing alarm bells than on setting out thoughtful, balanced responses. There have been reports of Chinese students pressuring their lecturers to avoid particular language around Taiwan; monitoring their peers and reporting inappropriate behaviour to the Chinese authorities; deliberately stifling open debate and discussion; of Chinese officials encouraging Chinese students to actively oppose criticism of the official Party line; and of the …continue reading