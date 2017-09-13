Destination – Mt. Hakuba

Source: Hakuba Blog top of Hakuba ” data-medium-file=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=640?w=225″ data-large-file=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=640?w=640″ src=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=640″ alt=”Hakuba” srcset=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=640 640w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=1280 1280w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=113 113w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=225 225w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-peak.jpg?w=768 768w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> The top of Shirouma Dake There is lots to explore in Hakuba. The stand out spot when you are in the valley is obviously the tallest peak of Shirouma Dake or to translate that, Mt. Hakuba or again White Horse mountain. I had climbed it previously from the Daisekkei ice field but this time we were taking an alternative route via Tsugaike and staying the night in the lodge. Studying the weather and assessing all the models we decided upon the weekend of the 3/4 September 2017. It looked to be a sunny and relatively low wind weekend. True to Hakuba’s form of micro climate we found ourselves locked into some low cloud however there were plenty of times it cleared enough to get the camera out. Hakuba Tsugaike ” data-medium-file=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=640?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=640?w=640″ src=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=640″ alt=”Hakuba” srcset=”https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=640 640w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=1280 1280w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=150 150w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=300 300w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=768 768w, https://hakuba.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/shirouma-hike-tsugaike-ropeway.jpg?w=1024 1024w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> The gondola and ropeway will take you half way up to 1900 meters We started off at the Tsugaike gondola and then a 300 meter walk to the ropeway. That takes us up to the starting point. (turn right just before the Park Entrance Hut). It is a pleasant start through high sassa grass forests up to the swampy flats of Tengu para. The next part of the climb up to Norikura Dake involves a bit of bouldering. You’ll likely see some snow up here with a small 50 meter traverse which may be icy. They do have a rope to assist you. At the top of Norikura you will have a chance to see some raicho birds. You may see there …continue reading