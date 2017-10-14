Japan Wanderlust: You Will Get Lost!

For lack of money, fame or whatever it is those Instagram wanderlust-hashtag kids have, most of us with, well, commitments, possess the desire to travel but don’t get to do it often.

I’m neither here to justify nor shame this. What’s more essential is that you are here. So, if you’re the least bit curious about traveling in Japan — let’s break it down. Here’s what most people expect from Japan and how that may (or may not) be right. Plus, some travel tips and location suggestions along the way.

1. You will feel bad about money.

(If you’ve already bought your plane tickets, feel free to skip to No. 2!)

This is just a worry of any rational person. But if you’re going to spend money on something — why not travel? Here’s a little inspiration.

When I was an assistant language teacher, one of my 16-year-old student’s dreams was to be a pilot for All Nippon Airways, one of the top international airlines in Japan. He told me he saved ¥100 ($1) every day for a year in order to save up enough cash to take an ANA plane from Tokyo area to Osaka. And you know what? He took that flight. When I asked what he did during his trip, he replied he just went to the airport and then came home. He did all that just to experience being on an airplane for the first time.

While this anecdote doesn’t remedy the issue of money, it does help with the age-old reminder that: “everything is relative.” And when it comes to travel — where there’s a will, there’s a way.