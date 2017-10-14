Kyoto Journal Returns to Print in Issue 89

Source: deep kyoto I was delighted to hear from Ken Rodgers that Kyoto Journal is returning to print after far too long a stint in digital publishing. This award-winning magazine, based in Kyoto but with a pan-Asian focus, has long been an important center of creative endeavor within the Kyoto community, and continues to foster and encourage a wide range of projects by artists, designers, writers, photographers, poets and translators! Staffed entirely by volunteers, in recent years the Kyoto Journal team have shown great enterprise in publishing special limited edition publications which are entirely funded by crowdfunding campaigns. As to why their regular publication is returning to print as a biannual magazine, Ken Rodgers wrote this a few weeks back for the Writers in Kyoto blog: The digital experience is seldom memorable, however novel its design; it lacks presence, too easily dissipates into the background blur of electronic media that occupies the user’s ever-decreasing attention span. On the other hand, a physical magazine (or book) prompts you to find relatively undistracted time for it. Opening physical pages, breathing in the distinctive aroma of ink and paper, you refocus, entering a different mental space that’s more conducive to engagement with fresh ideas, to perceiving lateral connections and subtle resonances. Issue 89 will be released on October 20th and will focus “on ecologies of present-day crafts in Kyoto”. This is from the press release: Specially featured in this issue—in addition to content from elswhere in Asia—is a collection of articles and essays depicting the present-day interdependent ecologies of (mostly) Kyoto traditional crafts. Photographers Everett Brown and Robert van Koesveld focus on takumi (the spirit of craftsmanship), and kagai, the local communities supporting geiko entertainers. Lauren W. Deutsch profiles the ten key craft families responsible for upholding the perfection of tea ceremony utensils. Ai …continue reading