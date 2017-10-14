My Date with a Japanese Babe

Source: Japanese Rule of 7 This is a short story about the surprises one can expect in Japan. Like the other day, it was two in the afternoon and I was heading to this bar. The end. See, I told you it was short. Hey, it’s hard to find an izakaya open before six. But leave it to Ken Seeroi to find a ramshackle joint with a 3-drink deal, including sashimi appetizer, for ten bucks. I’m a sucker for specials. I decided to ride the bike there, to get in a bit of health before the booze. It was a warm Sunday, and I was casually coasting down this long hill, when suddenly the back tire went flat. Must’ve hit a nail or something. Then the front brake popped off the handlebar. When you only shell out forty bucks for an old rusty basket bike, that’s about par for the course. So as I was working to slow down with combination of shoe leather and prayer, I passed a naked baby. Nothing surprises me any more. Japan, the Safe Country I ground to a stop along the side of the road, looked back, and there he was, just stumbling off into the distance, butt naked. Not so much as a diaper. It was a pretty busy road with no sidewalk, cars and trucks whizzing past. Jeez. again? Millions of Japanese folks in this country, and it’s up to the white guy to save everyone? This brought to mind a conversation I’d had with lady from China several years ago. “Japan’s such a safe country,” I said proudly. “Even little children walk places by themselves.” “Safe?” she said. “More like a nation where people don’t care about their kids.” Funny how individuals can see the same thing yet reach differing conclusions. To her point, the newspaper does carry stories of abductions …continue reading