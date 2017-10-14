Patent analysis reveals 1000+ Japanese engineers moved to Asian manufacturers

Source: Japan Intellectual Property News Increasing mobility of employment is recently highlighted in Japan to improve productivity and competitiveness of Japanese companies. Ironically, it seems to have been progressing, especially from Japanese companies to foreign companies.



Reportedly, at least more than 1000 Japanese engineers have moved from Japanese electronic manufacturers to other Asian manufacturers in about 40 years from 1976 to 2015. It was revealed by patent analysis, particularly by tracking inventors. According to the result of the analysis, 490 engineers moved to Korean companies from Japanese electronic companies such as Hitachi and Panasonic, while 196 engineers moved to Chinese companies. Many of such transferers reportedly lost their jobs to corporate restructuring from the 1990s onward but got well-paid job offers from Asian companies.



In recent years, the Japanese government has been concerned about a decline in Japanese company competitiveness due to technology leakage resulting from transfer of Japanese engineers to foreign companies. Then, it amended Unfair Competition Prevention Act in 2015 to strengthen the protection of trade secrets (Please see my previous article ‘Approach of Protecting Technologies as Trade Secrets’ for more information.). Generally, retired persons have a responsibility to protect confidential information of the companies they used to work for. However, it is just not realistic to restrict the use of skills they acquired during the term of employment. Therefore, companies should obtain patents of valuable technologies developed by their engineers to secure exclusive use of the technologies even after they leave, and ensure return or discarding confidential information when they leave. Meanwhile, companies should be aware that they have the potential to accidentally obtain other companies’ confidential information by hiring engineers who used to work for other companies, and get embroiled in dispute.



