Tokyo to Nikko: Getting There and Back

Thinking of making a short trip from Tokyo to Nikko? With awesome nature (which is particularly picturesque in spring and autumn), grand shrines and waterfalls, it’s a no-brainer for a day trip or overnight adventure. For more information on Nikko itself, check out our cheapo-oriented post on the place. For the lowdown on ways to get there, just scroll down!

Tokyo to Nikko is an easy day trip.

Tokyo to Nikko: The basics

By far the simplest, cheapest (and most popular) way of getting from Tokyo to Nikko is by train. The area is served by JR and Tobu lines, with trains leaving Tokyo at least once an hour. The trip takes about two hours