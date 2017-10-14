Who will be the adult in the room on North Korea?

Author: Peter Van Ness, ANU

Two spoiled, narcissistic, self-deluded bully boys — US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — are playing a game of nuclear weapons ‘chicken’ at the world’s expense. This game could cost the lives of hundreds of thousands if it finally leads to war.

It is time that someone puts an end to this outrageous folly.

But who? Who would have the political stature, the authority and the credibility with both the United States and North Korea to take such a stand?

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, 8 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/ Saul Loeb).

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, might be an obvious choice, but both Trump and Kim have shown their disdain for the United Nations, and the UN Security Council has already taken a number of unproductive steps to deal with the crisis.

Russia’s Putin might be willing to give it a try, but given the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election, he has no real authority in the United States. There is also no reason why he would have much leverage in North Korea.

The recently re-elected German Chancellor Angela Merkel comes to mind because of her obvious political authority. But the role