Japan News This Week 15 OCtober 2017

Japan News.

今週の日本

Seeking Solitude in Japan’s Mountain Monasteries
New York Times

Dentsu’s overtime fine puts spotlight on Japan’s work culture
BBC

LDP eyes solid victory as Koike’s party lags behind: Kyodo poll
The Mainichi

Fukushima evacuee to tell UN that Japan violated human rights
Guardian

Thinking About Coercion in the Context of Prostitution: Japan’s Military ‘Comfort Women’ and Contemporary Sexually-Exploited Women
Japan Focus

Statistics

In 2014, Japan spent 3.4% of its GDP on education. That is far below the OECD average of 4.4%.

On a per capita (child) basis, however, public expenditures on education came to 23% of Japan’s GDP, which is the OECD average.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun

