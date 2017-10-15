Japan News This Week 15 OCtober 2017

|
今週の日本
Seeking Solitude in Japan’s Mountain Monasteries
Dentsu’s overtime fine puts spotlight on Japan’s work culture
LDP eyes solid victory as Koike’s party lags behind: Kyodo poll
Fukushima evacuee to tell UN that Japan violated human rights
Thinking About Coercion in the Context of Prostitution: Japan’s Military ‘Comfort Women’ and Contemporary Sexually-Exploited Women
Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog
Statistics
In 2014, Japan spent 3.4% of its GDP on education. That is far below the OECD average of 4.4%.
On a per capita (child) basis, however, public expenditures on education came to 23% of Japan’s GDP, which is the OECD average.
Source: Yomiuri Shimbun