Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Source: savvytokyo.com One of the most loved autumn Japanese fruits, kaki (柿), or persimmons, (though somewhat different of what we tend to think of persimmons in the west), are now officially in season. And these orange miracles deserve a special note because they are: 1) extremely rich in dietary fiber, 2) rich in vitamin A, vitamin C (more than lemon!), and many valuable B-complex vitamins such as folic acid, pyridoxine (vitamin B-6) and thiamin, and 3) #freakindelicious. In case you’re unaccustomed to these magical smooth-skinned orbs, here’s a lowdown. Kaki: The miracle orange fruit I fell in love with kaki during my precious time in the Japanese countryside. For every October, these magical golden orbs came into my life, freshly picked from my colleague’s yard (with permission, I swear!). Although uniquely sweet persimmons come in at least a thousand different varieties, we can broadly classify them into two major groups: the non-astringent kind, and the astringent kind (astringent meaning the uninvitingly tangy taste that comes from accidentally chewing banana skin, for example). The non-astringent kind, fuyuu-gaki, are round, fat and firm, and look like a mini pumpkin or an orange tomato. In Japan, fuyuu are typically eaten as a dessert, peeled with a knife, seeded, then cut into wedges similar as you would an apple. Because of their crispness, fuyuu go well with accompanying cured meats and cheese boards, tossed into fresh salads, added to savory stews, or my favorite: sliced thin and eaten with goat’s cheese and honey on toast! The astringent, hachiya-gaki, are slightly elongated and acorn-shaped. Unlike fuyuu, because of their high astringency, hachiya must be completely ripened (soft and squishy) so that their astringency is naturally removed before they can be eaten. Because of their jam-like consistency, hachiya are perfect as a topping for yogurt, granola, and/or oatmeal, added into cakes …continue reading