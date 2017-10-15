Tokyo loses one of its brightest stars: A Tribute to Shawn Schrader

Source: The Japanese advertising industry in a nutshell A portrait of Shawn Schrader taken by his friend Kimihiro Hoshino Last month Tokyo’s international creative community lost one of its brightest stars, Shawn Schrader, after he lost a battle with cancer. He was in his mid thirties and leaves behind a young family. I first met Shawn in 2010 when he was working as a designer for a small Japanese production company and my company was looking to hire a junior designer. For a western creative in Tokyo his interest in and passion for Japanese culture, and his language ability, made him a rare talent even then. His maturity towards professional relationships for someone his age was also quite striking. I also remember discussing the state of American politics with him over lunch on that first occasion and noted his clear mindedness, passion for ideas and compassion for others. Frankly I would have loved to have been able to hire him but in the context of my little enterprise back then he would have been anything but junior, and so we went our separate ways for a while meaning that the next time we met it was as peers, which felt much more appropriate. By that time he was working at TBWAMedia Arts Lab where he was clearly thriving professionally. We would meet up fairly infrequently, but with zeal, to discuss the state of the industry we shared, invariably touching on brands doing interesting things, great work, talented people, Japanese culture, family life and occasionally politics. He was more informed than me on most of those topics so I really appreciated our meetings as chances to learn and become better connected as often Shawn would follow-up with an intro to someone he “thought I should meet”. It has become even clearer since his passing just how prolific Shawn was in knowing and interacting with …continue reading