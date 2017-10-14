Week Six- Izu Islands

Adam at a natural hot spring on Shikine-jima Island!

A beach on Nii-jima Island.

The “Greek-inspired” onsen (hot spring) on Nii-jima Island.

Friends relaxing in the onsen, which is one of the few natural hot springs directly on the ocean!

View over Nii-jima Island from the top of the onsen.

One of the many Moyai statues on Nii-jima Island.

We stayed in hostels on both of the islands, and at the hostel on Nii-jima, we ate a 2.5 hour BBQ dinner, with some of the best meat, seafood, rice, and vegetables I’ve ever had!

Adam and Alexa at a traditional Japanese breakfast, where you sit on the floor.

A view of the Tokyo Skyline from the ferry ride home.

TUJ offers several school trips and excursions throughout the semester, so this past weekend I went on a trip through the school to the beautiful Izu Islands!

