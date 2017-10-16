8 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots In And Near Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com It’s almost time to put on your koyo (autumn foliage) caps and embrace another change in season. But where to go? Kyoto and Hokkaido offer splendid autumn sights, but if you can’t travel that far, there are several unique spots right here in the heart of the capital, or such at just an hour or so train ride from central Tokyo. This list guides you to some rather well-known, highly frequented, classic spots—but also to some semi-secret, uncharted locales that you may not have enjoyed the colorful season at before. 1. Rikugien Gardens Located a short walk (or skip if you’re excited) from Komagome station, these gardens — well known as a top cherry blossom viewing spot, too — don’t skip out on the koyo. In addition to beautiful bridges, colorful trees, and old Edo vibes, Rikugien Gardens is known for it’s autumn illumination. This year’s illumination is from November 18th to December 6th beginning at 4:30 pm and finishing at 9 pm. Don’t miss those colors. When to go: Late November through mid-December

Getting there: A 10-min walk from Komagome station (Yamanote and Namboku likes) or Sengoku station on the Mita line. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ¥300 entrance fee for adults. 2. Tonogayato Teien Gardens © Photo by TANAKA Juuyoh (田中十洋) Worth a trip to Kokubunji? Yes. A thousand times yes. Type the name of this garden into google images and you’ll see why. Complete with garden tunnels, secluded pathways, bamboo forests, and a lovely koi pond, Tonogayato Garden is only a 20-minute Chuo rapid line ride away from the fast-paced, concrete jungle of Shinjuku. An escape if there ever was one. When to go: Late November through early December

Getting there: …continue reading