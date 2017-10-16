America’s Most Popular Sake Festival Returns to Tokyo on Nov. 1

TOKYO — The Joy of Sake, the world’s most popular sake tasting outside Japan, returns to the homeland of sake on Nov. 1 with 381 premium labels from every sake-brewing region of Japan. The event at Gotanda’s TOC Building marks The Joy of Sake’s eighth year in Japan and follows two record-setting celebrations in the U.S.

In keeping with traditions in Hawaii, where The Joy of Sake began in 2001 and where no celebration is complete without delicious food, 14 restaurants are participating in the event. Michelin-star winners Il Ghiottone (Italian) and Restaurant Kazu (French), Yokohama’s famed Jukei Hanten (Chinese) and Beast Kitchen from Hokkaido are all making return appearances, with Oimachi seafood specialist Makanai-ya making its Joy of Sake debut with a superbly original sushi creation.

The combination of hundreds of premium sake choices, outstanding cuisine from top local restaurants and a lively, friendly atmosphere has made the Joy of Sake America’s largest and most popular sake festival. The Honolulu event drew a record 1,600 sake fans to the Hawaii Convention Center in July, and in September The Joy of Sake New York attracted a record 800 attendees. Together, the three events are expected to reach a 3,500 sake fans this year.

“The big draw is without doubt the delicious taste of premium sake, and the opportunity to sample the best,” says Chris Pearce, the event’s organizer. “In recent years the quality of sake has reached new levels because brewers are combining centuries-old traditions with new techniques. It’s a treat to be able to share the wonderful variety of sake being made today.”

The Joy of Sake is the public tasting that follows the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, held in Honolulu each summer under the guidance of the Japan National Institute of Brewing. This year, eleven judges from Japan and the U.S. participated in the rigorous two-day blind-tasting. All 381 sakes entered into the competition, including the gold and silver award-winners, will be available for guests’ self-serve sampling at The Joy of Sake Tokyo.

The Joy of Sake Tokyo takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at the TOC Building in Gotanda. Tickets are ¥8500 or $80, available online at www.joyofsake.com or ¥9500 at the door.

For more information, please contact Jan Nagano at ###

Mari Taketa

Sometime writer. frolichawaii.com editor. Joy of Sake restaurant coordinator. 808-542-1468