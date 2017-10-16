The Art Tower Mito (ATM) in

Art Tower Mito opened in 1990 and can be seen from all over Mito thanks to the 100 meter-tall steel tower in its grounds. The Concert Hall ATM has a resident ensemble, the Mito Chamber Orchestra (MCO), and also hosts a variety of other musical events in all genres by both Japanese and foreign musicians.

The ACM Theater also has a resident acting company and hosts performances by both professionals and amateurs. The theater space can hold an audience of over 600 people.

The Contemporary Art Gallery consists of nine galleries and is focused exclusively on contemporary art. Exhibitions usually include explanatory talks of the work.

Art Tower Mito

1-6-8 Gokencho

Mito, Ibaraki 310-0063

Tel: 029 227 8111

