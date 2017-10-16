Cape Fear: Japanese Phrases for Fright

Source: Gaijin Pot As any fan of Japanese horror will know, the Japanese storytellers of yore were very creative at imagining the frights that drag our darkest fears kicking and screaming into our consciousness. From the cackling 山姥（やまうば） (mountain witch) to the malevolent 鬼（おに） (demon) and 悪魔 （あくま） (devil), the creativity of these ancient folk was twisted and brilliant. Unsurprisingly for a country with this kind of maniacal creativity incorporated into its national psyche, the Japanese language has many words for fear and disgust. The most common word that learners come across is 怖（こわ）い (scary). This term is such a useful word that it is one of the first words that small children are taught, as it has a variety of uses ranging from actual fear to the sort that the rides at a theme park evoke. Once learners have learned the basic form, it is also worth learning the slightly trickier, but related form 怖がる (to be afraid). A softer way to describe something as scary is 気持（きも）ち悪（わる）い. This describes the bad feeling that the viewer gets from seeing something twisted or disgusting. One of the interesting things about this word is that — because it describes a feeling that is highly subjective — the definition varies greatly. Googling it brings up everything from bizarre infections to weird bugs, all the way to… cute kittens wearing human clothes. Perhaps the person who uploaded the kitten that made them feel so 気持ち悪い should have uploaded the image instead with the label キモカワイイ (simultaneously scary and cute), instead. While scary and cute may sound like two words that should never be paired together, googling this term soon illuminates the fascinating way that Japanese people can be content living in a world of contradictions. Cute kittens dressed as vampires with blood dripping from their maws, adorable …continue reading