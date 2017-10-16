Osaka Bio Wine Festa 2017

Source: japan-attractions.jp We hope people as much as possible to drink real great bio wine. This aspiration moves us to start the event. All lineup of bio wines are made in small wineries in countryside. Wine makers are out in vineyards everyday even if rain or blazing hot days, and grow grapes as if these were their own children. They take big risks for making wine, but they use as few additive substances as possible, and make wine naturally with their souls. We are happy if you feel your own sense from these wines which have strong characters yet drinking comfortable. …continue reading