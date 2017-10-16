Ryujin-kyo Momiji Matsuri (Autumn Leaves Festival) 2017

It is a magnificent view to watch autumn leaves from the longest suspension bridge in Honshu Island.

Ryujin-kyo is located in Oku-kuji Prefectural Natural Park, and is built over Ryujin dam, which dams Ryujin river running through V-shaped beautiful ravine. Total length of the bridge is 375 meters. It is the longest in the main island (Honshu) of Japan as a bridge only for walking. You can see a panoramic view and a beautiful landscape of each season from Ryujin-kyo.

