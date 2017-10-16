Should India postpone structural reform till economic growth strengthens?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Suman Bery, New Delhi In September 2017, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha publicly expressed fears that India’s economy is heading for a hard landing as a result of poor economic management and self-inflicted policy shocks. Given his seniority and experience, Sinha’s cri de coeur has understandably provoked a massive outpouring of commentary on the timing and risks of sustaining India’s fast economic growth. Yashwant Sinha’s son and current Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha has contested his father’s pessimistic outlook by invoking the Modi government’s many structural initiatives that promise to raise the economy’s long-term growth potential. They aim to do so primarily by addressing the scourge of informality in Indian labour markets. But like John Maynard Keynes, Yashwant Sinha clearly believes that not enough attention has been paid to the current distress generated by these initiatives — most notably the distress caused by demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST). He is also concerned with the continuing slump in private investment, which reflects both policy uncertainty and stressed balance sheets. This disagreement between two credible and experienced leaders can best be elucidated by reference to a distinction made by economists between policies that raise potential output (sometimes called supply-side policies) and the determinants of actual, statistically measured growth driven by aggregate demand. The difference between measured and potential output is referred to as the ‘output gap’. While conceptually important, potential output is difficult to measure. A negative output gap describes a situation where actual output lies below accepted estimates of the real growth potential of the economy. By extension, a positive output gap describes a situation where the economy runs the risk of overheating. Commentators seeking fiscal and monetary stimulus of India’s economy implicitly believe that it is currently suffering from a negative output …continue reading