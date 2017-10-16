Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Stuff that happens in morning rush hour trains in Japan

Tōkaidō Line at Kawasaki station

goo Ranking took a look a few months ago at typical happenings in the morning rush hour train.

Number 10 may be a completely wrong translation, but as far as I can tell it is a reference to a popular manga comic, but even after reading the article on JoJo Stands I am none the wiser!

I’m lucky with my commute, as I usually start it from the beginning of the line, so I can be assured of a seat within 10 minutes of arriving at the platform. Once or twice, though, I’ve been unable to get off at my stop as the train was just far too busy to fight through from my seat to the door.

Here’s what I hate (my evening commute is often like this), people shoving in backwards:

Ranking result

Q: What is a typical happening in a morning rush hour train? (Sample size=3146)

Rank Votes
1 Even though the carriage is already packed, people keep getting on board 299
2 There are people standing by the door who don’t get off when the doors open 273
3 Everyone eyes are dead 233
4 It’s packed by the doors, but further in is suprisingly emptier 232
5 Women’s perfume stinks 158
6 Someone has leaky earphones 155
7 I can’t stop playing smartphone games even in the packed train 133
8 I cannot grab a hanging strap so I have to try to catch my balance 118
9 I can remember which side the doors open for every stop 110
10 Without thinking I adopt a JoJo Stand 108
11 I wear my rucksack on my front 107
12 I predict where people might next get off when thinking about where to get on 104
13 There’s an old guy using origami techniques to read his newspaper 94
14 I end up leaning on people 91
15 I get stuck in between tall people and cannot see a thing 82
16= Only on days I want to get home early my morning train is delayed 80
16= There are high school girls chatting loudly 80
I get annoy even by

    