Stuff that happens in morning rush hour trains in Japan

goo Ranking took a look a few months ago at typical happenings in the morning rush hour train.

Number 10 may be a completely wrong translation, but as far as I can tell it is a reference to a popular manga comic, but even after reading the article on JoJo Stands I am none the wiser!

I’m lucky with my commute, as I usually start it from the beginning of the line, so I can be assured of a seat within 10 minutes of arriving at the platform. Once or twice, though, I’ve been unable to get off at my stop as the train was just far too busy to fight through from my seat to the door.

Here’s what I hate (my evening commute is often like this), people shoving in backwards:

Ranking result