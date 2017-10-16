Stuff that happens in morning rush hour trains in Japan

|
goo Ranking took a look a few months ago at typical happenings in the morning rush hour train.
Number 10 may be a completely wrong translation, but as far as I can tell it is a reference to a popular manga comic, but even after reading the article on JoJo Stands I am none the wiser!
I’m lucky with my commute, as I usually start it from the beginning of the line, so I can be assured of a seat within 10 minutes of arriving at the platform. Once or twice, though, I’ve been unable to get off at my stop as the train was just far too busy to fight through from my seat to the door.
Here’s what I hate (my evening commute is often like this), people shoving in backwards:
Ranking result
Q: What is a typical happening in a morning rush hour train? (Sample size=3146)
|Rank
|
|Votes
|1
|Even though the carriage is already packed, people keep getting on board
|299
|2
|There are people standing by the door who don’t get off when the doors open
|273
|3
|Everyone eyes are dead
|233
|4
|It’s packed by the doors, but further in is suprisingly emptier
|232
|5
|Women’s perfume stinks
|158
|6
|Someone has leaky earphones
|155
|7
|I can’t stop playing smartphone games even in the packed train
|133
|8
|I cannot grab a hanging strap so I have to try to catch my balance
|118
|9
|I can remember which side the doors open for every stop
|110
|10
|Without thinking I adopt a JoJo Stand
|108
|11
|I wear my rucksack on my front
|107
|12
|I predict where people might next get off when thinking about where to get on
|104
|13
|There’s an old guy using origami techniques to read his newspaper
|94
|14
|I end up leaning on people
|91
|15
|I get stuck in between tall people and cannot see a thing
|82
|16=
|Only on days I want to get home early my morning train is delayed
|80
|16=
|There are high school girls chatting loudly
|80
|18
|I get annoy even by