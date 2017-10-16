This Week in Japan Oct. 16-22, 2017

From design dreams to pop-punk anthems, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed here.

Monday: Design dreams

Designart To help replace the Tokyo Design Week event, DesignArt 2017 is a revolutionary new festival in Tokyo gathering together professionals in design, art, fashion, food, technology and other fields from around the world. Sprawling across more than 70 exhibitions, this pioneering event seeks to “bring emotion into our daily lives.” Date Oct 16-22 Time Various Location Various in Tokyo Fee Free More Info

Tuesday: Baltic reverberations

Tuulikki Bartosik Virtuoso Estonian accordionist Tuulikki Bartosik debuts in Fukuoka. One of the first people in Estonia to successfully use the free-bass accordion in traditional folk music, Bartosik earned fantastic reviews for her first solo album, “Storied Sounds.” She blends Estonian styles with the old Scandinavian instrumental tradition. The event is to be introduced by interpreter Janne Funk, who is involved in cultural exchange between Estonia and Japan. Date Oct 17 Time 7 p.m. Location Habit, Fukuoka – Map Fee ¥4,000 More Info

Wednesday: Get arty