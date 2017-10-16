Blogs  >  EVENTS

This Week in Japan Oct. 16-22, 2017

Source: Gaijin Pot

Designart

To help replace the Tokyo Design Week event, DesignArt 2017 is a revolutionary new festival in Tokyo gathering together professionals in design, art, fashion, food, technology and other fields from around the world. Sprawling across more than 70 exhibitions, this pioneering event seeks to “bring emotion into our daily lives.”

Date
Oct 16-22
Time
Various
Location
Various in Tokyo
Fee
Free

From design dreams to pop-punk anthems, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed here.

Monday: Design dreams

More Info

Tuesday: Baltic reverberations

Tuulikki Bartosik

Virtuoso Estonian accordionist Tuulikki Bartosik debuts in Fukuoka. One of the first people in Estonia to successfully use the free-bass accordion in traditional folk music, Bartosik earned fantastic reviews for her first solo album, “Storied Sounds.” She blends Estonian styles with the old Scandinavian instrumental tradition. The event is to be introduced by interpreter Janne Funk, who is involved in cultural exchange between Estonia and Japan.

Date
Oct 17
Time
7 p.m.
Location
Habit, Fukuoka – Map
Fee
¥4,000

More Info

Wednesday: Get arty

Enoura Complex

On a bluff overlooking Sagami Bay in Kanagawa, contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto has finally realized a lifelong dream in the form of his Odawara Art Foundation complex. Including the Enoura Observatory, the complex boasts gorgeous galleries and a theater for presenting both classical and avant-garde stage art; public exhibitions of objects from the Sugimoto Collection and contemporary art and architecture. The stunning new complex …continue reading

    