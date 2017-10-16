This Week in Japan Oct. 16-22, 2017

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Designart
To help replace the Tokyo Design Week event, DesignArt 2017 is a revolutionary new festival in Tokyo gathering together professionals in design, art, fashion, food, technology and other fields from around the world. Sprawling across more than 70 exhibitions, this pioneering event seeks to “bring emotion into our daily lives.”
From design dreams to pop-punk anthems, there's something for everyone this week in Japan.
Monday: Design dreams
Tuesday: Baltic reverberations
Tuulikki Bartosik
Virtuoso Estonian accordionist Tuulikki Bartosik debuts in Fukuoka. One of the first people in Estonia to successfully use the free-bass accordion in traditional folk music, Bartosik earned fantastic reviews for her first solo album, “Storied Sounds.” She blends Estonian styles with the old Scandinavian instrumental tradition. The event is to be introduced by interpreter Janne Funk, who is involved in cultural exchange between Estonia and Japan.
Wednesday: Get arty
Enoura Complex
On a bluff overlooking Sagami Bay in Kanagawa, contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto has finally realized a lifelong dream in the form of his Odawara Art Foundation complex. Including the Enoura Observatory, the complex boasts gorgeous galleries and a theater for presenting both classical and avant-garde stage art; public exhibitions of objects from the Sugimoto Collection and contemporary art and architecture. The stunning new complex …continue reading