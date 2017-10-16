This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 21-22

Take a pleasant stroll amid plenty of beautiful roses at this Western-style Japanese garden. The venue is well known for its infusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics; the western-style building brings back the 1900s British taste, while the Japanese garden reflects the authenticity of the Wa spirit. All of this at the sight and scent of gorgeous roses!

Support A Cause

Jazz Soiree Gala

This annual fundraising event benefits “Shine On Kids,” a Tokyo-based foundation helping children with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative programs. The evening includes party games, a gourmet dinner, a wide array of wine and other drinks, after-dinner dancing, speeches, and so much more. There will also be a raffle and a live auction, with some fantastic prizes to be won. Tickets are selling fast, so book your spot now and help spread the word.

Date FRI, OCT. 20, 2017 Time 6 P.M.-10 P.M. Location Tokyo American Club, 2-1-2 Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo Fee ¥25,000 per person or ¥200,000 for a table of 10

