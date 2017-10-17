5 Of The Most Influential Female Fashion Designers From Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com Fashion in Japan has created and set global standards and trends, has introduced new techniques and has given birth to many designers and artists who have launched and built up some of the top selling brands around the world. As a country that still shocks and surprises not only the millions of tourists who travel here annually but also the locals who try to stay cool and up-to-date with the constantly changing trends and innovations, it’s no wonder that some of the greatest female fashion designers emerge from this fashion-inspiring country. Here are five female fashion icons from Japan who have in so many ways changed the industry as we know it. Rei Kawakubo (1942 – ) Born and raised in Tokyo, Rei Kawakubo studied and graduated Fine Arts at Keio University and worked for a few years under textile designer Asahi Kasei before establishing her own company in 1969, with the now iconic name, Comme des Garcons. Similar to Coco Chanel, her concept was to make clothing for women which was boy-like (thus the brand name), and for nine years she solely produced womenswear until there was a large enough demand for a menswear line, which she then launched called Homme. She later moved to Paris, where she presented her first collection as well as opened a boutique of her own, and from that moment on she began to gain global attention for her non-traditional and unique style of garments. It is undeniable that Rei Kawakubo has been pushing fashion forward – both back then and still now. Rei Kawakubo is one of the few designers who is rarely photographed or interviewed, is known for her avant-garde looks and rather heavy use of black; …continue reading