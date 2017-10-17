China congressional clamour much ado about nothing

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Kevin Carrico, Macquarie University As the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party opens in Beijing this week, Chinese state media, international media and the ‘China watcher’ community are engaged in an extended discussion of the meanings and implications of various expected shifts in policy and personnel. Although the perceived importance of this Congress is a rare instance of consensus between domestic and international China commentators, a counter-interpretation may be more revealing: nothing of actual significance will happen in Beijing this week. Xi Jinping and others will make ‘important speeches’ — the standard state media description of speeches at these meetings. Moving beyond this label to the content, one will find strong admonitions against corruption, calls for further economic opening and claims that the state is dealing with hot-button issues like climate change and protectionism. All of these efforts will have comfortably remote deadlines for implementation. As a result, the content of this week’s ‘important speeches’ will forever remain in the realm of rhetoric: they are considerably more important as speech acts than as policy. ‘Reform’ will undoubtedly be a keyword in these speeches. Yet as we approach four decades of reform, one unanswered question is what exactly ‘reform’ means today. China has now been in the era of reform a full decade longer than the Maoist era from which it is supposed to be reforming. Adding confusion to complexity, recent trends in economics, politics and culture suggest ever more determined efforts by the Party-state to exercise ever greater control, running counter to the original idea of reform. Is reform now to be reform away from previous reform? Do not expect clarification at this week’s meeting. There will undoubtedly be a fair amount of fawning over Xi Jinping. In a familiar Congress ritual, ‘ethnic minority’ …continue reading