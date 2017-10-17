Five Awesome Autumn Bus Tours

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Mount Fuji framed by autumn leaves.

Autumn is here, and the colorful foliage is just waiting to be seen! Keen on koyo (autumn leaf viewing), but not so keen on navigating trains and whatnot? There are a bunch of Tokyo bus tours available during the season (late October to early December), where all you have to do is kick back and relax while being ferried from one fabulous sight to another. Here’s an idea of what’s available, with prices to match those cheapo budgets.

Top Tokyo bus tours this fall

In no actual order of preference, here are five suggestions for Tokyo bus tours this autumn. Pack up the family and enjoy!

Note: Most Tokyo bus tours leave from Hamamatsucho Bus Terminal (near Hamamatsucho Station).