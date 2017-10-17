Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Japanese average three credit cards in their wallets

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks
How many credit cards do you regularly carry? graph of japanese statistics

@nifty recently published a report looking at credit and point cards.

I normally carry five credit cards with me, along with probably close to 10 credit card-sized point cards. Note that I don’t know if this survey included cards registered in mobile phones with Apple Pay, Android Pay, or Japan’s own Osaifu Keitai system. Now I think about it, I’ve never seen a survey on that, although I’ve seen a number on electronic cash including mobile phone-based systems. I’ll have a search later this week and see what I can find.

For point cards, I’ve got one (d Point from Docomo) that is also a smartphone app, but I only use the physical version, and I have two virtual-only card apps (Tokyu Hands and Afternoon Tea).

By the way, if you live in Japan you must get yourself an electronic superstore point card at the very least; there’s 8% to 10% point back, and Yodobashi Camera’s online store beats Amazon easily on price once you factor in the points, and most of its delivery is free. I also would trust Yodobashi, Bic Camera etc, to install a washing machine or the like; my image of Amazon is that they use a regular delivery service that will just dump the box on your doorstep. (This is most likely wrong, of course, but that’s just how I imagine things!)

Let’s for a change use one of my own photos; here is a railway and department store company’s advert for their credit card; note the unconscious sexism with the boy kitten commuting, the girl kitten going shopping.

DSC_0099

Research results

Q1: How many credit cards do you regularly carry? (Sample size=2,644)

Male Female
One 17.7% 20.3%
Two 22.3% 25.9%
Three 21.0% 19.7%
Four 9.9% 9.2%
Five 11.9% 9.6%
Six 3.3% 3.8%
Seven 1.7% 1.1%
Eight 1.5% 1.5%
Nine 0.2% 0.2%
Ten 1.4% 0.2%
11 to 15 0.8% 0.9%
16 to 20 0.2% 0.2%
21 or more 0.1% 0.2%
Don’t carry credit cards 3.8% 3.6%
Don’t have …continue reading

    