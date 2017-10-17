Sakushima, Aichi’s Art Island

Source: japaninfoswap.com From Paul Conway Facebook ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty-300×225.png” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty-500×375.png” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty.png” alt=”” width=”650″ height=”487″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty.png 650w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty-300×225.png 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty-500×375.png 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Beauty-150×112.png 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 650px) 100vw, 650px”> Sakushima is a small island in the sparkling Mikawa bay to the east of Nagoya which, together with Himakajima and Shinojima makes up the Aichi Archipelago. Small it may be, but it is absolutely packed with things to do. Seeing Sakushima Island Sakushima is a delightful little island, and when I say little – with just an area of 173 hectares (around 3 times the size of Tokyo Disneyland), and a total coastline of around 11 km – I mean little. But it packs quite a lot of beauty in that small and compact area. As an old fishing island, there are quaint little temples and shrines and there also remains parts of the old villages with traditional houses, some of which have been refurbished into restaurants in where (in the right season) you can enjoy the local delicacy of ‘fugu’, or blowfish. <img data-attachment-id="33300" data-permalink="http://japaninfoswap.com/sakushima-aichis-art-island/sakushima-temple/" data-orig-file="http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple.png" data-orig-size="650,482" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta='{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}' data-image-title="Sakushima Temple" data-image-description=" Paul Conway Facebook ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple-300×222.png” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple-500×371.png” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple.png” alt=”” width=”650″ height=”482″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple.png 650w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple-300×222.png 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple-500×371.png 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Sakushima-Temple-150×111.png 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 650px) 100vw, 650px”> The coastal area too, is lovely, and round most of the island there is a wide promenade along which you can wander as you gaze out to sea. In fact, rather than wandering, it is advised to rent bicycles (there are rental spots every where costing from around 500 JPY for a couple of hours up to 1,000 JPY for the whole day), which means it is relatively easy to skirt all around the whole of the island. As well as the coastal beauty, as more than 80% of the island is woodland, you can head up into the trees and bask in the wooded nature. But as a word …continue reading