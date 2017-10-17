Taiwan’s southward integration faces a long uphill battle

Author: Kwei-Bo Huang, National Chengchi University

In search of greater regional connectivity, Taiwan’s ‘New Southbound Policy‘ (NSP) has progressed from the research and planning stage to large-scale implementation.

The NSP has been one of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) signature policies since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May 2016. It is an inter-regional initiative calling for more attention to be given to 18 countries across Southeast Asia and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The NSP, viewing India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as the prioritised countries, faces obvious political barriers resulting from Taiwan’s restrained ties with countries in the region and sour cross-Strait relations. Consequently, while the Office of Trade Negotiations plays a crucial and probably leading role with individual NSP target countries, the Tsai administration claims to have relinquished the leading position to Taiwan’s business and industrial sectors.

A tentative review of the NSP shows that, in general, the policy has given people in Taiwan a greater awareness of certain Southeast Asian countries. Various Taiwanese government agencies have attempted to divert more resources to the regions specified in the NSP plans. Moreover, more government-funded research in Taiwan has been directed to the investigation of various bilateral or multilateral exchanges.

The NSP has tried, not very effectively revenue-wise, to help Taiwan’s tourism industry combat the declining number of mainland Chinese tourists since the second half of 2016. The DPP government has provided subsidies to the travel sector and developed a ‘visa facilitation’ or ‘visa waiver’ policy for certain Southeast and South Asian countries. The number of Southeast Asian tourists to Taiwan has continued to increase, reaching 1.65 million in 2016.

But while the NSP has somewhat helped the development of tourism and cultural exchanges — two of …continue reading