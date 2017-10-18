A Luxurious Sushi Feast At Sushi Ya Ginza

Source: savvytokyo.com When it comes to eating sushi in Japan you are never short of options: there’s kaiten-zushi (conveyor belt), extremely good sushi at regular restaurants and izakayas — and some good rolls even at your local Family Mart. However, the infinite world of Japanese sushi extends way beyond affordable and convenient eats. In a high-end traditional Japanese sushiya (a sushi restaurant in Japanese), sushi making is elevated to the form of art. In places like this, sushi is something else. And it comes with a chef demonstrating superb knife skills and unique food preparation techniques. There’s sushi and Sushi — taste the difference The main difference between high-end and mid-range priced sushi shops is the skill level of the chef, which is typically a matter of where they apprenticed. There are varying degrees of prestige attached to different chefs: The more prestigious the master, the more skilled the apprentice is believed to be. Dinner in these prestigious sushiya can have you easily pay a minimum of ¥20,000 for a full course, and that can be regarded as fairly reasonable. But you know what you’ll be paying for. Traditionally, it takes an average of 10 years of on-the-job training and apprenticeship to become a sushi chef, or itamae, of the highest caliber. (Just watch a few scenes of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and you’ll know what I’m talking about). In a high-end traditional Japanese sushiya, sushi making is elevated to the form of art. Among thousands of sushi restaurants in Tokyo alone, there are only a handful that truly stand out and have become highly acclaimed. Japan’s own version of TripAdvisor – Tabelog – currently lists three Michelin-starred Sushi Saito as number one sushi …continue reading