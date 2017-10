Source: Japan Cheapo Japan has several ‘cat islands’, but if you’re in Fukuoka there’s one quite close to you: Ainoshima.

You might have seen these cats without realizing: the photos of local photographer Fubirai went viral a few years ago (he’s still visiting and documenting the cats), though at the time, few articles mentioned the island or where it was. You can get there from Hakata on local trains and a ferry for about ¥2,000 return—the perfect cheapo cat day trip.

Of course, the main draw is the cats. There are lots hanging around the small port village—even in the pouring rain, some will be on hand to greet you. Look around for others having a frolic or a snooze. Remember, too, that these cats are feral. Some are friendly, but